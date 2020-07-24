Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

