Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,687 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,198,163 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $243,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 18,944 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 22,639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $202.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,535.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.04. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.99.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

