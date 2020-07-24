Moller Financial Services Has $338,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moller Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in Apple were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 35.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $371.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,686.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $399.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.