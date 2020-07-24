Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 186,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 304,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $54.88 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.