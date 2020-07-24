Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $477.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,131 shares of company stock valued at $89,426,329. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $460.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.00.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

