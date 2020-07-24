New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 131 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $29,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWK opened at $152.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.24.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

