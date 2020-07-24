New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 9,576 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane were worth $30,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane alerts:

TT stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.36. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.21.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

About Trane

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.