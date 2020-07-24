New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of AFLAC worth $38,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in AFLAC by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $36.99 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

