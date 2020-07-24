New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 19,476 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,476 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of State Street worth $32,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 70.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.94.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $62.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.