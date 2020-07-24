New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 617 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $31,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.24.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day moving average is $192.48. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

