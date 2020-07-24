New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Cerner worth $30,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter valued at about $509,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2,452.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after purchasing an additional 575,560 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 3.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $6,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cerner in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.34.

In related news, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $285,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,392.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,481,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

