New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Best Buy worth $31,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $96.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total transaction of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,072,697 shares of company stock valued at $89,578,402 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

