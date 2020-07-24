New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $32,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,033,000 after buying an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,353,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,334,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,479,000 after buying an additional 20,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.92.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total transaction of $1,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,117,871.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P Mcglade David sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $2,924,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $139.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

