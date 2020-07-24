New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of TE Connectivity worth $35,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,285,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,151,596,000 after purchasing an additional 86,455 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.60.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.57.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.