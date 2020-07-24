New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,979 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $28,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,337,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,232,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,926,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,496,000 after buying an additional 2,763,163 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,722,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after buying an additional 1,520,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,346,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,766,000 after buying an additional 994,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.23.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded D. R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D. R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

