New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 395,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,185,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,526,000 after purchasing an additional 175,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,238 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,497,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,673,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $126.97 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.65 and a 200 day moving average of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

