New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Welltower worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 0.6% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Welltower by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

