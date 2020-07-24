New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $40,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in American International Group by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

