New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $35,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $330,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,108 shares of company stock worth $13,486,804. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $74.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.05. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

