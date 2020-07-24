New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $27.51 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 82,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

