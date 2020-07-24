New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.29 Million Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,169 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Xilinx worth $32,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after buying an additional 3,688,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at $310,697,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in Xilinx by 343.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,215,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,637,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $111,886,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after buying an additional 816,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.18.

Shares of XLNX opened at $103.09 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $115,743.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,673. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

