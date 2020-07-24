New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $32.44 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $32,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 13,948 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $941,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,824,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,448 shares of company stock valued at $15,574,240. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

