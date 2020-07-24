New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.88 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $36,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.06.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $189.94 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $192.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

