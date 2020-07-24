New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $42.42 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 746,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $42,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,051 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.