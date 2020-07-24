New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Twitter worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Twitter by 19.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,515 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Twitter by 63.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 72,996 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 11.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 39,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 14.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $287,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $62,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,334 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,386 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 11.93 and a quick ratio of 11.93. Twitter Inc has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

