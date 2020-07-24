New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of ResMed worth $38,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,404,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,357,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $734,519.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,046 shares of company stock worth $4,848,855. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $204.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.07. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

