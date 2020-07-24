New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,977 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 25,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $48.85 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.84.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

