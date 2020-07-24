New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,627,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 358,066 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $34,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 476.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 291,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,078 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

NYSE:F opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

