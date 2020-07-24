New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $42,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $335,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $201,505,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $447.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $463.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock worth $14,314,151. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.74.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

