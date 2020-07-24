New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of SYSCO worth $36,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 32.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,965,000 after acquiring an additional 589,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

SYSCO stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

