New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 554 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,861,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Schlumberger worth $34,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its position in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.3% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 121.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 120.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,249. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.11. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.