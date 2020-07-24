New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 8,020 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Simon Property Group worth $30,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after buying an additional 6,025,630 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after buying an additional 8,059,066 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,808,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,117,000 after buying an additional 503,606 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,393,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,355,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.33. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

