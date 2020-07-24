New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $39,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 581.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Bailey sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.53, for a total value of $1,653,806.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,645.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $227.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $232.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.27.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Clorox from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.