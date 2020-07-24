New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Iqvia worth $27,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Iqvia by 295.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 213.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 17.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 64,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 8.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $161.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day moving average of $140.40.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.