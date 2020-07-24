New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $28,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total value of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total transaction of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $885.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $817.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.77. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $891.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 134.62%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

