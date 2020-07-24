New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 138 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $31,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 717.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,939,000 after buying an additional 449,839 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 78.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 125.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.