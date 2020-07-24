New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,122 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $37,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 300,703 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in HP by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,544,411 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $61,776,000 after buying an additional 1,002,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, with a total value of $222,345.00. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Insiders acquired a total of 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra cut their price target on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of HP stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

