New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 184 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of FleetCor Technologies worth $28,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FleetCor Technologies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.68.

Shares of FLT opened at $259.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

