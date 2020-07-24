New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,569 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $29,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE DTE opened at $114.95 on Friday. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

