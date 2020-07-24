New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 327 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Travelers Companies worth $37,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,181,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,242,000 after acquiring an additional 326,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,937,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,141,000 after acquiring an additional 240,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $387,424,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,899,000 after purchasing an additional 61,609 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $153.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average is $115.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.94.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

