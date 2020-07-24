New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 58,376 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,376 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $44,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 20,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $70,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $268,305. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.41.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

