New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,298 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Incyte worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Incyte by 1,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,392,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $101.68 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.90.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Herve Hoppenot sold 124,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $12,776,070.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,238,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.