New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,527 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,579 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Lennar worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $700,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $2,456,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 335,521 shares in the company, valued at $20,604,344.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lennar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.38.

LEN stock opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 14.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

