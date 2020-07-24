New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,534 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,534 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $36,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 168,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $673,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

NYSE:PRU opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DOWLING & PARTN cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.93.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.