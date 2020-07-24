New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 528,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,069,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,137,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,513,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,845,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS opened at $59.06 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.