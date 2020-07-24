New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Fastenal worth $37,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $217,422,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 458.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,962,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,078 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,653,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,349 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $86,950,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,116,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,504 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $46.54.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

In related news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $285,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,570 shares of company stock worth $5,013,575. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

