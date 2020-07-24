New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $42,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Synopsys by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 4,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $204.90. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $948,995.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,235.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

