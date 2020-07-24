Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Stake Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its holdings in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,039 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmark Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,007 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,088,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after purchasing an additional 536,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 621,587 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,358,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 592,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group Inc has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

