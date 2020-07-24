NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 439,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,454,000 after buying an additional 60,815 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 221,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 114,989 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NRG shares. Cfra cut shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

