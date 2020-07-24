On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Stake Reduced by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,097 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,003 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in On Deck Capital were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $0.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. On Deck Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.71.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital Inc will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ONDK shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. On Deck Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

